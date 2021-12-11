Shiffrin earns super-G podium in St. Moritz

Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards was third in a World Cup super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Saturday — her first podium in the event in nearly two years.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami won the race on home snow, edging Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who swept the speed events at Lake Louise, Canada last weekend. Shiffrin was 1.18 seconds back in third on Saturday.

Shiffrin’s result comes hard on the heels of a sixth-place super-G finish in Lake Louise last weekend, and shows she’s starting to find her form in speed — at least in the more technical super-G event — after a lack of training in the discipline over the last couple of years.

”I’m pretty satisfied,” Shiffrin said, according to NBC. “This was my sixth run of super-G in six months. I don’t really trust myself to be the most aggressive on this hill.”

Shiffrin picked up 60 points in her chase for an American record-tying fourth overall World Cup title and now leads the hunt 465 points to 395 for Goggia.

The women race another run of super-G Sunday in St Moritz.