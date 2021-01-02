Shiffrin back in action in earthquake-ravaged Croatia

Despite a deadly earthquake in central Croatia nearly a week ago, the show – in this case the alpine skiing World Cup – must go on. And Edwards’ resident Mikaela Shiffrin will be back in action early Sunday morning Vail time in a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia.

“Just six days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia, officials at Zagreb are ready to host women’s FIS Alpine World Cup slalom Sunday,” the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team reported Saturday morning.

“Mikaela Shiffrin, who has won three times at Zagreb, leads six Americans into Sunday’s race, including Nina O’Brien, Paula Moltzan, Katie Hensien, Lila Lapanja, and Resi Stiegler.

“Both runs will stream live on NBC’s Peacock Premium, and the second run will broadcast live on the Olympic Channel. NBC will rebroadcast the event Sunday at 1 p.m. MST, and 4:30 p.m. MST on NBCSN. Startlists and results will be posted at FIS-ski.com.”

Shiffrin has one win so far this season, a giant slalom in France, and sits third in the overall standings as she tries to continue to rebound from the death of her father, grandmother, the abrupt end to last season and an early back injury this season.

Shiffrin, the greatest alpine ski racer to call the Eagle River Valley home after the recently unengaged Lindsey Vonn left town, has made it clear she is not expecting to compete for the overall crown this season. Shiffrin is not yet racing speed events such as super-G and downhill.

Shiffrin had won the overall title three times in a row and was gunning for what would have been an American record fourth consecutive title when last season ended prematurely due to COVID-19.