Sheriff seeks man suspected of violating state, county public health orders at Village Market

Editor’s note: At 3:10 p.m. the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office posted this update to its Facebook page: “SUSPECT has been located and cited!! THANKS to the community for your help!!”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning issued a press release and photos seeking public help in identifying a man suspected of violating Eagle County and Colorado public health orders by crowding people and coughing on food items at Village Market in Edwards.

Here’s the press release and photos:

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the communities help in identifying the male in the attached photos. The male is believed to be a local resident of Edwards and is suspected of an incident at the Village Market in Edwards, Colorado.

The suspect refused to comply with the Village Market’s (and Eagle County Public Health Order) policy of keeping 6 feet away from customers and employees. He was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for the ‘media hype’. He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.

These actions are a direct violation of the Colorado State and Eagle County Public Health Order.

If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this incident, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.