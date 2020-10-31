Sheriff reports 5 ‘car warming up’ thefts early Friday in Avon, Edwards

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Friday after five “car-warming-up,” or “puffing,” thefts throughout the morning in Edwards and Avon:

On Friday, October 30, 2020, in the early morning hours, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Avon Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and the Vail Police Department responded to several reports of “car warming” thefts in the Edwards and Avon areas.



All of the vehicles involved were warming up or “puffing” (illegal in the state of Colorado) at the time they were taken. A total of five vehicles were reported stolen before 9:00 a.m. this morning. Three of the vehicles have since been recovered with two vehicles missing and at least two suspects still at large.



The town of Avon Police received video footage from a home camera (posted to their Facebook page) showing two persons of interest stealing a Nissan Pathfinder and asking for help in identifying the following persons of interest (both pictured here):

A heavy-set male, wearing a white coat with a hood, black pants, glasses, and a stocking cap. Possibly a second suspect is a female wearing all black pants, hoodie, and facemask with glasses.

If you see or come in direct contact with these individuals, please do not approach and call 911 if an emergency or if they are seen in progress, otherwise call 970-479-2201 with any other additional leads.

Please be on the lookout for two vehicles that are still missing – described as: (both pictured below)

A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, gray in color with a back window tint described as “bubbly” bearing Colorado plate: FZO 776 was “warming up” and stolen in Edwards.

A 2016 Black Nissan Pathfinder with Colorado plate: BZV514 was “warming up” and stolen in Avon.

Law enforcement officials would also like to inform the community of a possibly related incident at the Grouse Creek trailhead in Minturn where one of the stolen vehicles was recovered from. It was reported that several valuable items were stolen out of another vehicle in the parking lot.



Did you know that theft prevention starts with just a few simple steps to protect your valuables and yourself from falling victim? These types of crimes are often preventable as thieves are always on the lookout for an easy way to get what they want or need. Think twice before leaving keys and valuables in your car or leaving cars running, unlocked, and unattended.

Don’t give thieves the opportunity. Yes, it could happen to you. So don’t take any chances!

Here are some helpful tips to avoid becoming a victim of “warm-up” thefts:

• Never leave your vehicle running unattended, unsecured, or with the keys in the ignition.

• Roll up the windows and lock the car.

• Stay alert, check around the car for thieves or suspicious persons prior to unlocking.

• Park your car in a busy and well-lit area whenever possible.

• Use alarms or anti-theft devices if your vehicle has one.

Make your car a harder target for thieves and make it less desirable.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at (970) 479-2201 – OR remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person’s charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.