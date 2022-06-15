Services such as CMM, others moving to 5th floor of Vail Health Hospital’s East Wing

Colorado Mountain Medical’s new lobby on the fifth floor in Vail Health Hospital’s East Wing.

Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on the moving of services, including Colorado Mountain Medical, to the fifth floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing:

The 5th floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower is opening to patients seeking medical services from Colorado Mountain Medical, Urgent Care, Vail Health Cardiovascular Center, Vail Health Cardiac Rehabilitation and Surgical Associates.

“We are excited to transition all patient-facing, clinical services previously offered out of Vail Health’s Medical Professional Building into the new East Wing Tower of the hospital, as it allows us to have all services under one roof and allows better access to other services within the hospital,” said Will Cook, president and CEO of Vail Health. “The hospital was built with the intention of being able to expand to fit the needs of our community and utilizing the 5th floor space in the tower is a prime example of how we are strategic in our facility planning.”

Colorado Mountain Medical (CMM) and Urgent Care will be relocating from the Medical Professional Building, formerly the US Bank building, into the 5th floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower. Urgent Care will be closed June 18-19 and will reopen in the new space, along with all Colorado Mountain Medical services, on June 20. On June 18-19, Urgent Care patients should seek care at either the Colorado Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Avon at 50 Buck Creek Rd or the Vail Health Hospital Emergency Department.

The Colorado Mountain Medical waiting room on the 5th floor will offer a spectacular southern view of Vail Mountain. The move into the hospital will also bring patient services closer together, allowing for easier navigation between different services and reducing the need to access two separate buildings for care.

Surgical Associates, Vail Health Cardiovascular Center and Vail Health Cardiac Rehabilitation will also relocate to the 5th floor of the Vail Health Hospital East Wing Tower, combining the three into one central area. The Cardiovascular Center was previously in the Medical Professional Building, and Surgical Associates and Cardiac Rehabilitation were both in the West Wing of the hospital. This consolidation positions patient services closer to the Emergency Department and Imaging and allows cardiac physicians to have direct access to patients utilizing the Cardiac Rehabilitation gym. Cardiac Rehabilitation will open on June 20, and the Cardiovascular Center and Surgical Associates are expected to open to the public in their new location at the end of July 2022.

To access the relocated services, patients should park in the Vail Health Hospital parking garage and take elevator E for direct access up to the 5th floor. Complimentary valet parking is available at the main entrance of Vail Health Hospital, located off S. Frontage Road from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Volunteers will be stationed along the patient pathway inside the hospital, in addition to a smartphone digital wayfinding solution which provides indoor navigation technology for Vail Health Hospital patients and visitors (vailhealth.org/wayfinding).