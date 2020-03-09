Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Eagle County

Eagle County Public Health and Environment is reporting the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

The patient is an Eagle County woman in her 70s, with a recent travel history. The patient had mild symptoms, was not hospitalized and is recovering in isolation. The patient is working with public health officials in the ongoing investigation to identify people that may have had close contact with her. The case is presumptive positive, which means test results haven’t yet been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the CO HELP Hotline at 1-877-462-2911. Community updates and resources are being shared at www.ECEmergency.org.

Please see additional information from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment in the organization’s press release, available at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/news/two-new-presumptive-positive-cases-covid-19-identified-colorado-today