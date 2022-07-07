Sebastian Vail offers Summer Dinner Series, Little Bakers and Paint & Sip classes

The Sebastian Vail recently announced a trio of summer events, including the Summer Dinner Series at the Leonora, The Sebastian Little Bakers children’s cooking classes and Paint & Sip classes.

To learn more, click HERE for official event fliers and see below for additional details:

The Sebastian Little Bakers

Aspiring chefs and the mere sweet tooth alike are invited to join The Sebastian’s talented Pastry Chef Jason Lemon in creating confectionery delights. These fun and memorable classes are $50 per child and will be held Thursdays in July and August in our professional kitchen. Classes include an apron, copy of the recipe, light snacks, a special treat for parents and, of course, the finished masterpiece. Classes will be limited to 12 children ages 4-12. Children under 5 must have parental supervision.

Paint and Sip

Join us at The Sebastian for a live painting class complete with painting materials, canvas, apron and led by certified local canvas painting instructor, Lenka Sage. Beer, wine and cocktails will also be available for purchase. Classes will be held Mondays from 2-4 PM are $55 per person.

Summer Dinner Series

Join us Wednesday evenings this summer for an entertaining mountain dining experience line-up featuring weekly flavors. Enjoy live music, mountain views and good company while dining outdoors at our festive community table. An optional wine pairing is also available for an additional $38.