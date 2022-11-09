Sebastian-Vail announces inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp

The Sebastian-Vail on Wednesday issued the following press release on its inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp:

The Sebastian-Vail is pleased to announce the inaugural Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp, June 4-9, 2023. Starting at $6,000 per rider, The Sebastian-Vail has partnered with Venture Sports to provide a one-of-a-kind, four-day cycling experience for only 15 participants.

“Vail is a cyclists’ haven with bike routes filled with amazing climbs, breathtaking scenery, and exhilarating descents. We are excited to partner with Venture Sports to provide our Owners and guests with such an incredible experience led by Vail’s top cycling experts,” said Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail.

Participants of the Road Cycling Camp will cycle, summit, and descend some of the most iconic passes in the state. Averaging 50 miles per day and climbing up to 7,000 ft., these rides include notable routes such as the Vail Pass, hills of Avon and the Copper Triangle. For the comfort and safety of the cyclists all rides will be escorted by expert cyclists and supported by a fully-stocked sag wagon.

Included in the experience package are five nights in a luxury plaza hotel room, three meals a day, a daily ride briefing, fully supported daily rides, a swag bag and one 60-minute massage.

Sebastian Vail Road Cycling Camp participants must stay in hotel or residential accommodations at The Sebastian and will receive a special discounted rate.

For more information or camp related questions, call 970.343.2141 or visit thesebastianvail.com/Sebastian-cycle-camp or to reserve a spot, call 855.208.7510.