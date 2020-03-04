Sanders wins Eagle County and Colorado on Super Tuesday, but Biden surges elsewhere

With 14,397 ballots counted as of 11:30 p.m. mountain time, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Eagle County, Colorado, with 32.62% of the votes to 26.78% for former Vice President Joe Biden and 25.07% for businessman Michael Bloomberg. There are 35,158 registered voters in Eagle County, so it was a local turnout of just under 41%.

Bernie Sanders

Statewide, Sanders won Colorado with 36% to 22.9% for Biden, 21.4% for Bloomberg and 17.1% for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Colorado, holding its first presidential primary in 20 years, represents 67 delegates on Super Tuesday.

Eagle County’s final unofficial results for the Presidential Primary election are available online here. State results can be found here.

For additional updates, follow the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ECClerk.

At 11:30 p.m. mountain time, Sanders also won Utah and his home state of Vermont. Sanders earlier this year had won New Hampshire, Nevada and tied in Iowa.

Joe Biden

The suddenly resurgent Biden, coming off his big win in South Carolina on Saturday, won Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Maine and Minnesota.

The only win for Bloomberg — in his first official primary elections and despite spending an estimated $500 million on advertising — was in the territory of American Samoa.

The big prize of California was still not settled, although the Associated Press at 10 p.m. called California for Sanders.

In the barely contested Republican primary, President Donald Trump won Eagle County with 90.27% of the vote.