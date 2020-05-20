Safer at Home still recommended for Eagle County residents 60 and over

Eagle County health officials on Wednesday recommended Safer at Home precautions for residents 60 and over. Here’s that press release:

As Eagle County makes plans to follow the Transition Trail Map from the Green Phase to Blue Phase and further loosens public health restrictions, officials remind the public that older adults should only now adapt from “Stay at Home” to “Safer at Home” precautions. In effect, they are moving into the Green Phase as the general population moves into the Blue Phase. Those over the age of 60 are generally considered to be a more at-risk demographic for suffering severe illness associated with COVID-19.

Key elements of the Safer at Home for Older Adults guidance include allowing small groups of 5-10 individuals if implementing social distancing and wearing face coverings, ensuring that those who feel sick or are exhibiting symptoms stay home, and reminding older adults to avoid physical contact and sharing eating utensils. Detailed guidance for older adults during each Transition Trail Map phase along with projected dates, including changes to county services for seniors, is available in the guidance.

“Almost seventeen percent of the county’s population is over 65,” said Carly Rietmann, Healthy Aging Manager. “The extended ‘Stay at Home’ restrictions, while extremely necessary and helpful thus far, have been very hard on our older adult demographic as many have been locked down for months on end. It’s important to keep in mind that while many of us are feeling more relaxed and eager to return to normal activities, that is less realistic for our more vulnerable residents. That said, we are confident that now is the time to lift the ‘Stay at Home’ restrictions and recommend ‘Safer at Home’ guidance for Eagle County’s older adults, which will be immensely beneficial to their mental, physical and emotional health.”

Part of the county’s Public Health Department, Eagle County Healthy Aging programs work to realize and improve systems which allow Eagle County’s older adults to independently age in place. Questions or concerns may be submitted to healthyaging@eaglecounty.us or 970-328-8896.