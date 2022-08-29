Sabel to retire as executive director of Vail Symposium

The Vail Symposium last week, in the following letter from the chairman of the board, announced that Executive Director Kris Sabel will be retiring at the end of the year:

To all of our Vail Symposium audiences and supporters,

We want to share the news that our executive director, Kris Sabel, will be retiring from the Vail Symposium at the end of the year. Kris has been integral to the Vail Symposium’s success for the past six years.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of the Vail Symposium and contribute to the success of this important organization and all of the work it does for our community,” Krissaid. “I am grateful to the Board of Directors, our team members, our donors and sponsors, our speakers and all who’ve attended our programs and helped bring the Vail Symposium to new levels of success over the past six years. I am confident that the Vail Symposium will continue this positive trajectory for many years to come.



“As I look to this next chapter on my journey, the Vail Symposium will be present in my heart and mind and I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success in whatever ways I can. I am–as always–grateful to my wife Ruth for her steadfast love and support of me and my work and I look forward to our spending more time together.”



The search to find a new executive director begins immediately so that Kris can assist with the transition; his last day will be December 31, 2022. Those interested in the position, or who would like to send the job listing to a qualified candidate, should visit vailsymposium.org/jobs to learn more.



I want to profusely thank Kris, on behalf of the Board and all those who have worked with him, for his great success at raising Vail Symposium to a much higher level over the past 6+ years. We wish him and his wife Ruth the best in their well-deserved retirement, traveling and enjoying time with family.

Sincerely,

Dale Mosier, chairman of the Board of Directors