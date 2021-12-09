Roberts officially files for Senate District 8

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, an Avon Democrat who represents Eagle and Routt counties in the state legislature, issued the following press Wednesday announcing his official run in 2022 for state Senate District 8, which includes Eagle County:

State Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon

Today, Colorado State Representative Dylan Roberts of Avon is announcing that he has filed campaign paperwork to run in the 2022 election for the Colorado State Senate in District 8 – a newly-drawn district that encompasses most of central and northwest Colorado.

Roberts is currently in his second term representing Eagle County and Routt County in the Colorado State House. During his time in the legislature, he has championed legislation that has lowered health insurance premiums, protects water resources, promotes economic development in rural areas, and lowers the cost of prescription drugs, including his first-in-the-nation laws reigning in the cost of life-sustaining insulin for people with diabetes.

“It has been a true honor to represent Eagle County and Routt County in the State House. I am proud of my record as a State Representative – passing impactful legislation with a 97% bipartisan record of support – and of my accessibility to my constituents as I have held over 50 Town Hall Meetings since being elected so that I am always prioritizing the needs of my district,” said Roberts. “I look forward to bringing my record of legislative success and passion for rural Colorado and our mountain communities to the State Senate and will continue to focus on solving problems and working for the people of my district. This district needs a senator focused on results rather than politics and my record proves I’m ready to do exactly that.”

If elected, Roberts hopes to address the district’s key challenges, including the rising cost of living, good-paying jobs, health care costs, housing, and child care. Roberts will focus on legislation that promotes the region’s economic and workforce needs, protects Colorado’s water resources and environment, and advocates for rural transportation and infrastructure needs, among other priorities.

“There is more work to do,” said Roberts. “Our region needs a strong, effective, and bipartisan voice at the Capitol and I will be that voice – someone who focuses on our district’s needs and puts results over partisan politics. I am running for the state senate to ensure our mountain and rural communities remain a place where people can live, work, and raise their families.”

Roberts was raised in Routt County and now lives in Eagle County with his wife Sarah. Since the district lines were approved by the Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, Roberts has been on the road meeting with community leaders and residents in all ten counties of the district – from Idaho Springs to Craig, Granby to Silverthorne, Central City to Rifle, Walden to Steamboat, Meeker to Eagle, and everywhere in between – and he plans to continue doing so in the months to come.

Endorsements from leaders across the district include:

State Senator Kerry Donovan – Eagle County

State Representative Julie McCluskie – Summit County

State Senator Tammy Story – Gilpin County

State Representative Judy Amabile – Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, and Jackson Counties

Fmr. State Senator Jeanne Nicholson

Fmr. State Senator Gail Schwartz

Fmr. State Representative Diane Mitsch Bush

School Board President Jo Ann Baxter – Moffat County

Commissioner Joshua Blanchard – Summit County

Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry – Eagle County

Commissioner Tim Corrigan – Routt County

Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence – Summit County

Commissioner George Marlin – Clear Creek County

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney – Eagle County

Commissioner Beth Melton – Routt County

Commissioner Tamara Pogue – Summit County

Commissioner Tim Redmond – Routt County

Commissioner Matt Scherr – Eagle County

Commissioner Randy Wheelock – Clear Creek County

Learn more about Dylan Roberts at www.dylanroberts.org