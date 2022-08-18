Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch reopens after renovation, featuring fun fall programming

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch recently put out the following press release after reopening for the fall following an extensive renovation:

As summer winds down, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch recently reopened following extensive renovations and refurbishments with an exciting array of programming to welcome guests back for secret season.

Some standout experiences for this season include Earth to Table dining, a National Geographic photo workshop weekend, and the first ever Elevation Beaver Creek by Live in the Vineyard.

Earth to Table dining is a brand new concept from acclaimed Executive Chef Jasper Schneider offering a plant focused dining experience utilizing the freshest local ingredients for a family style, multiple course pre-fixe menu. A truly can’t miss experience for those in the area and something worth flying in for, for those who aren’t. Dinners will be available August 17, 24, and 31 then September 7 and 14.

The National Geographic photography workshop brings award-winning National Geographic photographer, Jad Davenport to the hotel for a fall-fabulous weekend of photography lessons, complete with a nature forward itinerary that embraces a true mountainside luxury experience. The workshop will take place September 24-25.

Elevation Beaver Creek comes to the area for the first time following the success of Live in the Vineyard. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch has a VIP package for guests interested in this three-day celebration of the finest food, wine and live music to be held in the beautiful Beaver Creek, Colorado from October 2 to 5.

In addition to the aesthetic transformation, came several activity updates, such as a refreshed Ritz Kids program; between in-room camping experiences, swim lessons or young skiers school, and adventures in the fresh mountain air there are new memories waiting to be made year-round.