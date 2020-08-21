Rally at Edwards Post Office to protect mail-in-ballot delivery for Nov. 3 election

There will be a rally at the Edwards Post Office at 11 a.m. on Saturday to support the U.S. Postal Service during a Trump administration defunding battle that workers say is slowing delivery and postal officials warn could impact the Nov. 3 general election (see details below).

Eagle County Clerk Regina O’Brien addressed those concerns in an article on RealVail.com on Sunday spelling out all the steps voters need to take to ensure their vote counts in Colorado’s all-mail-in election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Trump donor and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that the U.S. Postal Service will prioritize mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, but Democrats aren’t willing to take his word for it, returning from recess early to pass legislation to compel higher service levels during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, DeJoy will have to explain himself to the Democrat-controlled House on Monday as the USPS controversy stirred by the fierce anti-mail-in campaigning of President Donald Trump rages and the economic fallout from the pandemic– from unemployment to housing – remains unaddressed by Congress.

Here’s the local rally information from Vail Valley Votes:

Save the Postal Service and Protect Our Elections!



This Saturday there will be rallies nationwide to protest recent cutbacks by the United States Postal Service (USPS) which could impact our mail delivery, including the delivery of ballots during the election in November. Please join us at our local rally at the Edwards Post Office. Bring a sign, wear a mask and plan on social distancing. This is a family friendly event open to all who are concerned about the attacks on the Post Office and other voter suppression efforts.

Mail-in voting is safe and effective, and essential during the pandemic. The attacks on USPS and on our elections that are being waged by the current administration are false and a threat to our democracy and cannot go unchallenged. If you want a good explanation of what has been happening, check out https://www.marketwatch.com/story/post-office-questions-and-answers-whats-happening-to-the-usps-and-why-and-why-now-2020-08-17.



Congress is about to vote on a bill to prohibit USPS from making operational changes until after the election and to provide $25 billion in funding to make sure it can deliver ballots in a timely manner. Join the many other people who will be rallying on Saturday to let them know that you support protecting USPS and funding it so that it can provide crucial services for the upcoming election.



RSVP here so we can know we can count on you!



Questions? Email us at vailvalleyvotes@gmail.com.