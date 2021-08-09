Qualman: One week before school starts, district still not planning to require masks

Eagle County Schools Superintendent Philip Qualman on Monday issued the following letter to parents and teachers stating that with one week to go until the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district is still proceeding with a policy of not requiring face masks:

Dear Parents and Staff of Eagle County School District,

We’re a week away from the start of another school year, traditionally a time to be wrapping up those final summer adventures and preparing to return to school. We expect this year to be a return to a more normal school year than we have experienced recently. One question that continues to linger is whether ECSD will implement a mask mandate for our schools.

Phil Qualman

As of this writing, Eagle County School District will not require masks to be worn by students or staff members during school for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. Masks will continue to be worn while on buses per federal transportation regulations, and within all school health offices.

Please note, this could change depending on a variety of factors, but we will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed. We strongly encourage those that are immunocompromised or unvaccinated to wear masks, and we support those who choose to wear a mask.

This decision is the result of regular, ongoing meetings with Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment. The conversations in these meetings revolve around four primary metrics: Vaccination Rates, Severity of Illness and Hospitalization, Viral Spread, and Transmission Among our Youth.

VACCINATION RATES

Eighty-five percent of our eligible population (age 12 and up) are currently vaccinated. When we factor in our total population, our community’s vaccination rate stands at 74%. Vaccinations continue to lead the charge against the spread of COVID-19. Those interested in getting vaccinated who have not already done so can find vaccination opportunities at eaglecountycovid.org.

SEVERITY OF ILLNESS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment monitors our community’s severity of illness and hospitalizations very closely. As of last week, one person was in the hospital with COVID-19 in Eagle County and they were an unvaccinated adult. While those vaccinated can get sick, we have seen that their severity of illness remains low.

VIRAL SPREAD

While Eagle County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and has returned to the state’s Yellow Level on the COVID-19 Dial, this increase has not been reflected in our youth cases. Youth spread continues to be low and stable in our community.

TRANSMISSION AMONG OUR YOUTH

We have observed NO spread associated with our summer school program(s). Data continues to indicate at-home or other high-risk exposures, especially among people that are not vaccinated, are causing the majority of illnesses among youth via household spread, not from one child to another.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN MOVING FORWARD

We are excited to welcome our students and staff members back for the 2021-22 school year. As previously stated, we strongly encourage masks to be worn by the unvaccinated, and will support any students or staff members who choose to continue to wear a mask, but will not be implementing any mask requirements at this time for the start of the school year. We will continue to monitor key metrics in our community with Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment and make adjustments as needed.

ECDPHE has provided a few takeaways that continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout Eagle County:

Get vaccinated, and get your children vaccinated when they are eligible

Stay home when you’re sick and get tested. Learn more about testing at https://sites.google.com/eaglecounty.us/covidtestingsites

Wash hands frequently

Be cautious. The CDC has updated its guidance for mask use while in public indoor settings for communities seeing higher transmission

Masks are strongly encouraged for unvaccinated or immunocompromised individuals

Be patient and compassionate with your fellow community members, regardless of their views on masks or vaccinations

Sincerely,

Philip Qualman

Superintendent



Estimadas familias y personal del Distrito Escolar del Condado Eagle (ECSD),

Estamos a una semana del comienzo de otro ciclo escolar, tradicionalmente un momento en que estamos terminando esas últimas aventuras de verano y preparándonos para regresar a clases. Esperamos que en este año regresemos a un ciclo más normal de lo que hemos vivido recientemente. Una pregunta que sigue pendiente es si ECSD pedirá el uso obligatorio de cubrebocas en nuestras escuelas.

Al momento de este comunicado, el distrito escolar no pedirá el uso obligatorio del cubrebocas para estudiantes o personal durante el día escolar al comienzo de este ciclo 2021-22. Los cubrebocas se seguirán usando en los autobuses escolares, según los reglamentos federales de transporte y dentro de todas las enfermerías de las escuelas.

Favor de tener en cuenta que esto podría cambiar dependiendo de varios factores, pero continuaremos monitoreando y realizando los ajustes necesarios. Recomendamos mucho a las personas que no están vacunadas o que tengan una condición inmunológica desfavorable que usen el cubrebocas. Apoyamos a quienes elijan usarlo.

Esta decisión es el resultado de reuniones periódicas y continuas con el Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente del Condado Eagle. Las conversaciones en estas reuniones se centran en cuatro medidas principales: tasas de vacunación, gravedad de la enfermedad y hospitalizaciones, propagación viral y transmisión entre nuestra juventud.

TASAS DE VACUNACIÓN

El ochenta y cinco por ciento de nuestra población que califica para la vacuna (12 años en adelante) está ya vacunada. Cuando tomamos en cuenta nuestra población total, la tasa de vacunación de nuestra comunidad es del 74%. Las vacunas continúan siendo la mejor defensa contra la propagación del COVID-19. A quienes les interese vacunarse y que aún no lo hayan hecho pueden encontrar oportunidades para hacerlo en eaglecountycovid.org.

GRAVEDAD DE ENFERMEDADES Y HOSPITALIZACIONES

El Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente del Condado Eagle monitorea muy de cerca la gravedad de las enfermedades y hospitalizaciones en nuestra comunidad. La semana pasada, sólo había una persona en el hospital con COVID-19 en el condado y fue un adulto sin vacunarse. Aunque las personas vacunadas pueden llegar a enfermarse, hemos visto que la gravedad de la enfermedad sigue siendo baja.

PROPAGACIÓN VIRAL

Aunque el condado Eagle ha visto un aumento en los casos de COVID-19 y ha regresado al nivel amarillo en el indicador estatal de COVID-19, este aumento no se ha reflejado en casos con nuestros jóvenes. La propagación del virus en la juventud sigue siendo baja y estable en nuestra comunidad.

TRANSMISIÓN ENTRE NUESTROS JÓVENES

No hemos observado NINGUNA propagación asociada con nuestros programas escolares de verano. Los datos continúan indicando que las exposiciones al virus han sucedido en el hogar u otros entornos de alto riesgo, especialmente entre las personas que no están vacunadas y que están causando la mayoría de las enfermedades entre los jóvenes con transmisión en el hogar, no de un menor a otro.

¿QUÉ SIGNIFICA ESTO A FUTURO?

Nos alegra darle la bienvenida a nuestros estudiantes y personal al ciclo escolar 2021-22. Como se indicó anteriormente, recomendamos mucho que las personas no vacunadas usen el cubrebocas y apoyaremos a los y las estudiantes o miembros del personal que decidan seguir usando cubrebocas, pero no implementaremos ningún requisito de cubrebocas en este momento. Continuaremos revisando las medidas y datos clave en nuestra comunidad con el Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente del Condado Eagle (ECDPHE) y haremos los ajustes necesarios.

ECDPHE ha ofrecido algunos consejos importantes que continúan reduciendo la propagación de COVID-19 en todo el condado:

Vacúnese y vacune a sus hijos cuando puedan recibir la vacuna

Quédense en casa cuando estén enfermos y háganse la prueba. Obtenga más información sobre las pruebas de COVID-19 en https://sites.google.com/eaglecounty.us/covidtestingsites/español

Lávense las manos con frecuencia

Sean cautelosos. CDC ha actualizado su recomendación para el uso del cubrebocas en lugares públicos y al interior para las comunidades que están teniendo una transmisión más alta

Se recomienda mucho el uso del cubrebocas para las personas que no están vacunadas o que tengan una condición inmunológica desfavorable

Sean pacientes y amables con los demás miembros de su comunidad, independientemente de su opinión sobre los cubrebocas o las vacunas

Atentamente,

Philip Qualman

Superintendente