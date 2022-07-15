Public invited to virtual workshop on July 18 to learn more about Destination Stewardship

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on its Destination Stewardship Plan:

Vail community members can hear what’s been learned so far from the work to create Vail’s first-ever Destination Stewardship Plan at a virtual public workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18. Registration is open at engagevail.com/stewardship.

Participants in the virtual session will hear the latest findings and will be asked to help prioritize top challenges and opportunities identified through the planning process.

The 90-minute session also will include:

New research into the way visitors view Vail.

Early results of a Resident Sentiment Study building upon the findings of Vail’s recent community survey. All Vail residents are encouraged to share their voice in the survey at engagevail.com/stewardship. The Eagle County Resident Sentiment Survey should be taken by community members who don’t live in Vail, but work there.

Insight into how the Travel Foundation’s ongoing Sustainability Analysis, supported by Green Destinations, will guide Vail’s future sustainability initiatives and priorities.

Anyone with a stake in Vail’s future, including full- and part-time residents, business stakeholders, employees, nonprofits, governmental bodies, public land managers and others are encouraged to take part in the planning process. To date, more than 1,100 community members have taken part in the Steward Vail outreach.



All are invited to sign up for in-person workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, when participants will have a chance to share thoughts on the plan’s draft recommendations for the plan. Registration for those sessions is now open as well.

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while managing the growth of Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

The plan is being facilitated by a consultant team representing three leading tourism organizations – Better Destinations, based in Denver; MMGY NextFactor of Vancouver; and the Travel Foundation, an international NGO focused on improving impacts of tourism.



For additional details about Steward Vail, visit engagevail.com/stewardship or contact Vlaar at 970-479-2454 or mvlaar@vailgov.com.

