Public health order requiring indoor mask usage for general public to expire Jan. 17

Eagle County on Friday issued the following press release on the Eagle County Board of Health voting on Thursday to rescind the public health order requiring face coverings in indoor settings starting Jan. 18:

The Eagle County Board of Health (BOH) convened for a special meeting on Thurs., Jan. 13. The Board voted unanimously to allow the standing public health order requiring face coverings in public indoor settings to expire at end of day on Jan. 17, 2022 and will be extended in schools for pre-k through 8th grade until Jan. 21. The modified public health order will be posted online.

Public health officials emphasized the ongoing value of face coverings and will continue to recommend them in public indoor settings, especially as disease rates remain high within the county and around the state. The changes come as local circumstances slowly improve; new cases have begun to decline and there is reduced strain on all business sectors, importantly health and medical. Businesses and organizations may institute their own policies requiring vaccines or face coverings which will continue to be supported by the public health department.

Residents and guests are reminded that the county is still subject to any statewide and federal public health regulations, including mask requirements on public transit and while utilizing air travel.

Eagle County Government facilities will continue to require staff and customers to wear face coverings while in County facilities and vehicles until case counts drop below 500 per 100,000.

ECPHE will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine and boosters for all eligible individuals. Public Health officials note the importance of testing when individuals have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or after being exposed to someone with the disease. Anyone testing positive should remain at home and isolate for 5 days from when the symptoms began. Testing centers are set up throughout Eagle County though hours and locations are subject to change. Up-to-date information about testing locations, days, and times can be found at eaglecountycovid.org.

A business toolkit is also available online.