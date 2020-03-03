Presidential primary voting underway in Eagle County until 7 p.m. Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday presidential primary voting takes place until 7 p.m. in Eagle County, with a variety of locations available to drop off ballots. Go to the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Voting & Elections section, under upcoming elections, for all the polling center locations.
Do not put ballots in the mail at this point as they will not count toward primary results. Also, don’t vote for a candidate who has officially withdrawn through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
If you already turned in a ballot voting for one of the Democrats who have officially withdrawn, you cannot vote again.
Here’s a press release from Eagle County on candidates who have officially withdrawn:
Please
be advised that the following Democratic Party candidates have filed the
necessary paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State to formally withdraw
as candidates for United States President in the March 3, 2020 Presidential
Primary Election:
Michael Bennet
John K. Delaney
Amy Klobuchar
Pete Buttigieg
Under Colorado law, all votes cast for candidates who formally withdraw are invalid and will not be counted. Section 1-4-1001(1)(c) and 1-5-412(3), C.R.S.
For further information, visit the Colorado Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.co.us.
Also please note that due to an exceptionally high volume of primary ballots, Eagle County will stop uploading ballots at midnight tonight. If ballots remain to be counted, election judges will resume tabulation on Wed., March 4 at 10 a.m.
