Positive signs surrounding Vail Valley’s tourism industry: Building blocks for business success in 2021

Unsplash photo

Net income linked to Vail Resorts, Inc. for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 was $147.8 million, a 28.4% decrease compared to the same quarter in 2020, according to PR Newswire. Vail’s Sitzmark Lodge general manager Fritch says, “People were booking accommodation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, some of those people ended up canceling their travel plans.” Fritch adds, however, more people are keeping their reservations every month. The key factor increasing optimism in the sector has been the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. According to Kristen Pryor of Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, a combination of vaccines, good snow in February, and declining coronavirus cases helped spur reservations. While many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat, there are positive signs of better days to come. If you’ve been looking to start a venture, here are tips for starting a business in Vail Valley in 2021.

Plan For Success

It is easy to overlook the importance of a business plan, more specifically if you’re not investing a considerable amount of cash in your venture or seeking investors. However, to succeed in your business, regardless of how small it might be, you’ll need a plan. A good business plan will specify your objectives and help you create a roadmap to achieve your goals. As your venture grows and you learn more about your customers and competitors, your business plan will change. But it will help you focus on your goals and guide you to success.

Determine Whether You Need Financing

Unless you have a large amount of cash for capital, you’ll need to determine how to finance your business. Bear in mind that finding funds for a startup comes with a set of challenges. To get funding, you must convince investors your business has the potential to grow and succeed. With this in mind, spend time understanding what your business is all about and whether there’s demand. Learning how to make wise financial decisions is also crucial because you’ll need to budget and manage cash flow carefully to survive.

Prepare A Contingency Plan

As an entrepreneur, you need to prepare your business for inevitable events like technology failures, natural disasters, and health crises. Doing so will help you survive in the competitive market. Therefore, consider creating a contingency plan that clarifies how employees and team members should respond to promote business continuity when disaster strikes.

Setting up a business has never been straightforward, but it might be more complicated after the coronavirus pandemic. This doesn’t mean you can’t succeed as an entrepreneur. Make sure you create a business plan, learn how to obtain and manage startup capital, and have a contingency plan in place.