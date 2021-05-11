Pollyanna Forster named director of food and beverage at Westin Riverfront Resort

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon on Tuesday sent out the following press release on the hiring of longtime, popular Vail Valley restaurateur Pollyanna Forster as director of food and beverage:

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley is excited to announce that Pollyanna Forster is now serving as the Director of Food & Beverage at the award-winning resort.

Pollyanna Forster

A longtime Vail Valley local, Forster most recently served as the Owner & Curator at Pollyanna Productions USA, a culinary consulting group that specialized in catering, pop-up events, restaurant & retail visualization and hospitality education. Forster is a certified Sommelier who enjoyed more than 15 years as the owner of several prominent Colorado restaurants, including eat + drink & cut, Tacorico and dish restaurant in Edwards, Colorado and eat + drink in Denver. A graduate of Colorado State University, she also previously served as the Fine Wine Sales Director at Classic Wines of Vail and as the General Manager of Zino Ristorante in Edwards.

“Pollyanna is a passionate epicurean leader and we are thrilled to have her taking charge of our culinary team,” said Westin Riverfront General Manager Kristen Pryor. “From creating independent restaurant concepts to coordinating large event catering, her broad industry experience will help us elevate our resort F&B offerings and continue to generate strong results.”

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Vail Valley, The Westin Riverfront is home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen created by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours an extensive collection of more than 150 tequilas. Last winter, The Westin Riverfront launched the new Riverfront Market, which offers savory to-go meals, healthy snacks & decadent treats, along with a carefully curated selection of retail items. The resort is also home to a Starbucks and The Lookout Lobby Bar, which serves bites, sandwiches and entrees, along with an extensive selection of craft cocktails and Colorado microbrews.

New for Summer 2021, The Westin Riverfront will offer expanded outdoor seating and dining options along with the return of Maya’s popular FAC outdoor live music series.

The resort offers more than 7,500 total square feet of banquet and meeting space, including the 4,000 square foot Riverside Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows highlighting the stunning Beaver Creek Mountain views, plus a beautifully landscaped Wedding Lawn and a 2,000 square foot outdoor banquet terrace.

Owned and managed by Colorado’s East West Hospitality, the award-winning Westin Riverfront offers 230 guest residences, each featuring a custom kitchen, five-piece bathroom, gas fireplace and Westin Heavenly Bed. Amenities at The Westin Riverfront include Spa Anjali, an Athletic Club offering 50+ group exercise classes weekly and a year-round outdoor pool and three infinity hot tubs. Skiers & snowboarders can enjoy direct access to Beaver Creek Mountain via the Riverfront Express Gondola during the winter months and unparalleled access to hiking, biking, fly fishing, golf and more during the spring, summer & fall.

