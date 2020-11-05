Polis pleads with Coloradans as COVID-19 cases surpass infection levels of last spring

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday issued the following press release begging Coloradans to change their behavior the next few weeks as COVID-19 cases have surpassed numbers not seen since last spring:
Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic today. Gov. Polis was joined by state epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy. As of today, nearly 1 in 100 Coloradans in Denver are contagious with COVID-19. Because of the critical nature, the Governor and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are asking Coloradans to do three important things during the month of November: 1) Interact with only those in your household 2) Keep your distance 3) Wear a Mask.
“Colorado, I love you but this is an intervention. Cancel your plans to see others who are not in your household for the next few weeks to avoid spreading or contracting the virus. This is urgent and deadly serious,” said Governor Polis. “We are doing our part as a state – we’ve expanded hospital capacity and testing sites and we need Coloradans to do their part and reduce social interactions, keep a distance, and wear a mask. Let’s defeat this deadly virus together.”
“We believe there is more coronavirus circulating in Colorado now than there was in the Spring,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist.
Dr. Herlihy pointed out that Colorado hospitalizations have nearly reached the peak the state hit this Spring. Dr. Herlihy displayed a video visualization of the time lapse of one week incidence per 100,000 over the past several weeks. The State is urging Coloradans to do three important things during the month of November:
Governor Polis previewed a video that is out online and on television, sharing these three key steps that Coloradans need to be taking in order to slow the spread of this virus. This and other videos are available in English and Spanish.
The Governor also extended Executive Orders that maintain eligibility for Coloradans enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Basic Health Plan and ordering expedited unemployment insurance claim processing.