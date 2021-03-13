Polis: Coloradans 50 and older able to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine March 19

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Friday issued the following press release on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the state, including the news that Coloradans 50 and older will be able to register to get the vaccine starting March 19:

DENVER- Today, Governor Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the State’s efforts to vaccinate Coloradans. Governor Polis was joined by Brigadier General Scott Sherman and COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman.

Gov. Jared Polis

“Colorado, in partnership with health care partners across the state, is making significant progress in vaccinating Coloradans as quickly as possible. More shots in arms means fewer lives lost to this terrible virus,” said Governor Polis. “Given our state’s strides in administering this life-saving vaccine, we are thrilled to be taking this next step and anticipate that we can open up eligibility to the general public next month.

Governor Polis shared that Coloradans in Phase 1B4 will now be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 19. Phase 1B4, includes people ages 50 and older, frontline workers in food and restaurants, manufacturing, and people who serve critical functions in state and local governments. Colorado is prepared to launch six state-run Community Vaccination Sites across the state that will have the capacity to administer 6,000 vaccines per day.

“By mid-April, we expect over a half-million doses per week, and that is why we are getting these community vaccine sites established. We are going to need these sites to get all the doses of vaccines we receive weekly administered and get it into Coloradan’s arms,” said Brigadier General Scott Sherman.

“I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to all of our providers, our health care systems, our local public health, our federally qualified health centers, and our retail pharmacies who are all working so hard to provide the vaccine to all Coloradans who want it in all the ways we can do it,” said COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman

Governor Polis also reassured Coloradans who are currently eligible for the vaccine but have not yet received it that they will still be able to get a vaccine appointment as the state moves forward with 1B4. Once the vaccine opens up to the general public, vaccine providers will be able to prioritize those who are at risk due to their age, and others with high-risk conditions who have not yet received the vaccine.

View today’s press conference.

For more information on how to sign up to receive the vaccine, please visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

Governor Polis also reminded Coloradans to stay home this weekend and keep off the roads as this weekend’s winter storm arrives. Yesterday, Governor Polis authorized the Colorado National Guard to assist with search and rescue requests through the State Emergency Operations Center from 12:00 p.m. on Friday – 12:00 p.m. on Monday.