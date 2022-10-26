Polis appoints Olguin-Fresquez to fill vacancy in 5th Judicial District Court

The office of Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued the following press release on is appointment of Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court, which includes Eagle County:

Today, Governor Polis appointed Rachel J. Olguin-Fresquez to fill a vacancy on the 5th Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Russell H. Granger and will be effective November 1, 2022. The Governor also appointed Jeremy L. Chaffin to fill a vacancy on the 21st Judicial District Court. The vacancy is created by the resignation of the Honorable Lance Timbreza and is effective immediately.

Ms. Olguin-Fresquez is an Eagle County Court Judge in the 5th Judicial District, a position she has held since 2018. She presides over a mixed docket. Previously, she was a Clear Creek County Court Judge in the 5th Judicial District (2006-2018); Magistrate in Eagle County Court (2015-2018); and Deputy District Attorney in the 5th Judicial District (1999-2006). Ms. Olguin-Fresquez earned her B.A. from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1991 and her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law in 1998.

Mr. Chaffin is an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Colorado, a position he has held since 2017. His practice consists of criminal prosecution. Previously, he was a Senior Trial Deputy District Attorney in the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2014-2017); Senior Appellate Law Clerk at the Colorado Court of Appeals (2012-2014); and Special Assistant Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office (2011-2012). Mr. Chaffin earned his B.S. from the University of Idaho in 2005 and his J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School in 2011.