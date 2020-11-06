Police seek public help in string of vehicle thefts

Following 14 vehicle thefts or attempted thefts in the last three week, local police are asking for public help identifying suspects. Here’s their press release issued on Thursday:

Beginning on Oct. 17, there have been 14 reported vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts across Eagle County. In most cases, the ignition columns of the vehicles have been tampered with to start the vehicle without the key.

On Nov. 4, security footage was obtained from a store in the Denver area where a stolen credit card was used that was taken from one of the stolen vehicles from Vail. The individual in these images, along with another female, were also captured on surveillance footage from a gas station in Leadville on Oct. 30, shortly after the rash of vehicle thefts that occurred in Avon that morning.

Witnesses state the male party pictured has a dark/thin mustache and has unknown tattoos on the insides of both of his arms, but these were not captured on video. The individual pictured may be driving a light-colored Cadillac Escalade. It appears that these individuals are part of a larger group, with reports of the same incidents occurring in counties surrounding Eagle County, as well as the Front Range and Denver areas.

If you can identify the individuals shown in the photographs or have any information that would assist in this investigation, please message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Detective Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vailgov.com.

The Vail Police Department would like to remind all residents to lock your vehicles, don’t leave keys in the vehicle, avoiding leaving your car running unattended and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.