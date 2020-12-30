Police arrest man for allegedly shooting his roommate in Vail

Vail Police on Wednesday issued the following press release on the alleged shooting of a Vail man by his roommate:

Vail shooting suspect.

At 1:18 a.m. Dec. 30, Vail officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance at Lion’s Ridge Apartment Homes, 1265 N. Frontage Road.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from two, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two roommates in their apartment.

No other injuries were reported by neighboring tenants. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was transported to Vail Health hospital for medical treatment.

Robert Fergus-Jean, 37, of Vail, was taken into custody for attempted second degree murder, attempted manslaughter, first degree assault and other related firearms charges.

The suspect is being held at the Eagle County Detention Facility. This incident is still under investigation by Vail Police.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Detective Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2209 or gschwartz@vailgov.com.