Phil Lesh of Grateful Dead fame to play Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The Vail Valley Foundation on Tuesday put out the following press release on Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead playing the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sept. 17:

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail continues to add to its star-studded summer schedule with the announcement of Phil Lesh & Friends, led by founding bass guitarist for the Grateful Dead, Phil Lesh, performing at The Amp for the first time on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

Since its formation in 1994, Phil Lesh & Friends has featured musicians from other bands coming together for unique and entertaining performances, including members of Phish, the Black Crowes and the Allman Brothers Band over the years. Phil Lesh & Friends takes the music of the Grateful Dead, as well as other influences, and interprets it in new ways for a lively on-stage performance.

The performance on Sept. 17, presented by the Vail Valley Foundation and AEG Presents, will take place at the outdoor Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater located along Gore Creek in Vail.

Tickets start at $70 and go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. MST at grfavail.com.

Learn more about the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at grfavail.com.