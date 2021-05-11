Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available Thursday in Vail for anyone 12 and older

Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, and Vail Health immediately announced an open clinic Thursday, May 13, with no appointments necessary.

The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the former emergency room in the west wing of the Vail Health hospital in Vail, and other vaccines will be available as well. However, children in the 12- to 15-year-old age group have to have the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose in three week.

Anyone in need of a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can get it Thursday as well. No appointments are necessary.

There will be another clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Go to the Vail Health website for more information.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued the following statement Monday after the FDA announcement:

“I am thrilled that, thanks to the FDA’s decision, all Coloradans ages 12-15 are one step closer to being eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For younger Coloradans, this doesn’t just mean getting much-needed protection from this disease, it also means even safer classrooms and after-school activities, the opportunity to visit with friends and family without guilt, and the chance to get closer to life as we knew it. This last year hasn’t been easy for Colorado students, and I’m glad to see that even more will now be able to live without fear as they head into the summer and this next school year. We are hopeful that final approval will be granted as soon as Wednesday and 12-15 year olds can start getting protected by the end of this week.”