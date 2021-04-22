Pence’s Vail vacation cost taxpayers at least $750,000 just for Secret Service

Back in December, RealVail.com broke the news that then-Vice President Mike Pence was returning to Vail for a ski vacation. Now, thanks to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), we know how much that junket cost taxpayers.

According to documents obtained by CREW, Secret Service alone cost taxpayers more than three-quarters of a million dollars – and bear in mind this was after Pence and President Donald Trump had been legitimately and resoundingly (more than 7 million votes) bounced from office in November.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1 in Vail, Pence reportedly required at least 48 agents and 77 rental cars, spending more than a quarter of a million dollars at the Vail Marriott Mountain Resort and another $80,000 at the Ritz Carlton. Vail police and Eagle County referred all inquiries to the vice president’s office and did not discuss local security measures or added expenses at the time.

All that protection may have seemed excessive in the relatively safe, rarified air of Vail, where Pence previously visited in a less lame-duck capacity over Memorial Day weekend in 2018 – a story also broken by RealVail.com. But his Secret Service contingent definitely earned its money after the veep returned to Washington to symbolically count the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

That’s when Trump questioned Pence’s loyalty and sent an angry mob of thousands to the Capitol to violently overtake the building, attack Capitol Police and try to “hang Mike Pence!”

Here’s the full report from CREW:

While coronavirus cases surged to record levels late last December, Vice President Mike Pence went on a ski vacation in Vail, Colorado. The trip came with a massive bill to taxpayers, with Secret Service protection alone costing $757,527.85, according to documents obtained by CREW.

At the time of his holiday travel, Pence was the head of the White House coronavirus task force, which put out dire warnings after Thanksgiving as the CDC recommended that Americans stay home over the holidays in order to limit the spread of the virus. Clearly, Pence did not follow the government’s advice, and in the process put dozens of Secret Service agents at heightened risk of infection.

Pence’s trip extended from December 23rd to January 1st, and reportedly included a Secret Service entourage of at least 48 agents, contributing to both the high cost and the risk of infection.The agents stayed at several different hotels in the Vail area and rented 77 cars for the trip. The charges included more than $270,000 at the Marriott Vail Mountain and more than $80,000 at the Ritz Carlton.

Unfortunately, Pence’s unnecessary pandemic travel wasn’t a first for the Trump administration. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump did something similar, and traveled to Trump’s Bedminster club during the April 2020 stay at home orders. The Washington Post recently reported that career Secret Service staff suggested an inspector general investigation into the spread of coronavirus within the agency. The idea was rejected by the Trump-appointed IG, who also blocked other investigations that could have reflected badly on the Trump administration.

This also is not the first time Mike Pence stuck taxpayers with huge bills for his travel. Back in 2019, he traveled to Ireland for government business in Dublin, but stayed overnight at Donald Trump’s resort on the other side of the country in Doonbeg. Travel costs for that were more than half a million dollars, and also resulted in the Secret Service spending more than $15,000 at Trump’s resort.

While Pence’s December trip to Vail was less nakedly corrupt than his trip to Doonbeg, it showed another kind of bad judgment, by putting many government workers tasked with keeping him safe at risk in the midst of a raging pandemic. We would hope that the head of the coronavirus task force would know better.