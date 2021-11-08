Opening week at Vail just as mid-week snowstorm takes aim at Colorado

Snow on the upper mountain at Vail (Vail Mountain Facebook page).

Sunday I got out for Day 1 on alpine skis so far this ski season (Day 1 Nordic was a premature outing Oct. 27 in EagleVail), and it felt a little premature at Keystone as well.

School Marm is a really nice, long, early-season cruiser, but it was crowded and scratchy on Sunday, with temps in the 50s. Spring skiing in early November.

That should all change this week with a storm rolling in Tuesday night and lingering through Friday, when Vail and Breckenridge are set to open for the season.

The only real question is whether we’re looking at mandatory gondola downloads (likely) or top to bottom skiing, which Keystone is now offering.

Forecasters are calling for up to 10 inches this week and temps much more conducive to snowmaking, but the bottom of Vail, as of this writing on Monday, is a muddy mess.

However, I hear from MidVail up there’s plenty of coverage, and that will only increase this week.

“Monday and Tuesday will continue our streak of dry and warm weather,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote Monday morning. “On Tuesday evening, snow will begin to fall across most mountains, and then we’ll see snow continue from Wednesday through Friday for the northern and central mountains. Total snowfall this week could be 10+ inches near and north of I-70 with 5-10 inches in the central mountains. More snow is likely during the following week.”

A Vail spokesman on Monday confirmed the mountain is “on track” to open Friday and more information on opening-day terrain will be released later this week.