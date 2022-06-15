Ongoing roadwork could impact White River National Forest users in Eagle County

The U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday issued the following press release on road work that could impact forest users in Eagle County:

Forest Service officials are alerting the public to several road maintenance projects on Forest roads in Eagle County over the next several weeks.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are possible on the north side of Burnt Mountain Road (FSR 506.1) while crews maintain the road surface and drainages as well as build turnouts. Visitors could encounter heavy equipment and dump truck traffic on Brush Creek Road, Eagle-Thomasville Road, and Burnt Mountain Road as crews haul road base material from Eagle, Colo. Crews will work the first five miles of the Burnt Mountain Road from its intersection with Woods Lake Road (FSR 507.1). Work is expected to continue through July 30.

Work to improve Resolution Road (FSR 702), which accesses Ptarmigan Pass, is underway though June 24. The road will remain open, but the public should drive slowly and be alert for heavy equipment. The roughest sections of this road will be improved.

Road work on Fancy-French roads (FSR704 and FSR 727) in the Homestake area has been underway for more than a week. Those roads along with the adjacent Holy Cross City Jeep Road (FSR759) are on-schedule to re-open June 18.

“We have a short seasonal window to complete road maintenance on the Forest, and we appreciate the public’s patience and understanding,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

Road and trail conditions are posted on www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.