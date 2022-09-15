On Day of Democracy, Boebert opponent Frisch: ‘Conspiracies and lies corrosive to our democracy’

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during an online Natural Resources Committee meeting.

Today is the 2022 International Day of Democracy. The morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose Colorado 3rd Congressional District includes part of Eagle County, declared on Twitter, “Today is 1776”.

“Madame Speaker, I have constituents outside this building right now and I promised to be their voice,” Boebert said on the House floor moments before a deadly pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking, in part, to hang Trump’s vice president.

Boebert, a Silt resident who is running for reelection on Nov. 8, has a long history of working with violent, white-nationalist extremists.

Boebert also still falsely contends the 2020 election of President Joe Biden was stolen from former President Donald Trump (despite any court ruling or actual evidence); voted against certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory in key, swing states; and now will not say if she’ll accept 2022 election results if she loses (Colorado went for Biden by a large margin in 2020, and there have never been credible claims of widespread voter fraud here or nationally).

“A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse,” according to a story Thursday in Colorado Newsline.

The Denver Post on Wednesday reported that, “As of Monday, Boebert’s representatives would not say whether the congresswoman would accept the results of the upcoming election even if she loses. Instead, they assert that the congresswoman will be reelected ‘and her first act will be to fire [Democratic Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi.’”

Boebert’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Adam Frisch of Aspen, on Wednesday issued the following statement in response:

Adam Frisch

“I am extremely concerned that Rep. Boebert is refusing to say whether she would accept the election results if the voters of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District decide to send me to Congress. I call on Boebert to commit to accepting the results of the November election regardless of the outcome. Let me be clear: Our elections are secure and every Coloradan can rest assured that their vote will be counted and that the results will reflect the will of the voters. I have full faith in the ability of Colorado’s election officials to run a safe and secure election. Colorado had the second highest voter turnout rate in the country in the 2020 election, something we should all be proud of. The growing distrust in our electoral process based on conspiracies and lies is corrosive to our democracy, and it is essential that politicians from both parties reaffirm trust in our elections.”

Boebert is a fierce loyalist to the twice-impeached Trump, whom the U.S. House convicted on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in stoking an angry mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump on Thursday said there would be “problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before” if he is indicted for stashing highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Florida. He also said his indictment would not keep him for running for president again in 2024.

In Colorado, backers of Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election, stand accused of everything from hacking voting machines to pushing fraudulent claims to raise money.

And Trump’s thinly veiled statements about “big problems” if he’s not found to be above the law echo those of some congressional candidates in Colorado.

Erik Aadland, a Republican 2020 election denier who is running for Colorado’s 7th Congressional District against Democrat Brittany Pettersen, has said he’s running to help avert a coming civil war.

Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said there will be “riots in the streets” if Trump is charged in any of the numerous investigations targeting the ex-president.