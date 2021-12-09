Oakley Week kicks off today at Vail

Oakley on Wednesday issued the following media alert on the annual Oakley Week activities Dec. 9-12 on Vail Mountain:

WHAT: Oakley Week is Oakley’s annual event to kick off the start of a highly anticipated snow season. Activities include:

Mountainside Chat with Oakley Athletes: On Friday, December 10th, Apres will take place at Solaris Ice Rink with a talent packed panel led by Craig McMorris, Stale Sandbech, Nigel Sylvester, Jamie Anderson, Trevor Andrew and more. Free drinks provided to the first 100 guests that are 21+. Timing: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

On Friday, December 10th, Apres will take place at Solaris Ice Rink with a talent packed panel led by Craig McMorris, Stale Sandbech, Nigel Sylvester, Jamie Anderson, Trevor Andrew and more. Free drinks provided to the first 100 guests that are 21+. Timing: 4:00pm – 6:00pm Styling Session with Corey Stokes : New for 2021, Oakley will offer in-store customization and styling sessions, where consumers can get a one-of-a-kind customized Oakley tee and meet fashion stylist Corey Stokes, for an exclusive styling session to learn how you can rock Oakley’s performance eyewear and apparel on and off the slopes. Customization will be available throughout the week while the styling session will be hosted exclusively on Saturday, December 11 th from 1-3pm MST. Both events will take place at Oakley’s store in Vail Village.

: New for 2021, Oakley will offer in-store customization and styling sessions, where consumers can get a one-of-a-kind customized Oakley tee and meet fashion stylist Corey Stokes, for an exclusive styling session to learn how you can rock Oakley’s performance eyewear and apparel on and off the slopes. Customization will be available throughout the week while the styling session will be hosted exclusively on Saturday, December 11 from 1-3pm MST. Both events will take place at Oakley’s store in Vail Village. Oakley Prizm Goggle Demo: Try out the latest Oakley goggles featuring Prizm Lens Technology and see what you’ve been missing at Gondola #1, Lion’s Head and Eagle’s Nest Gondolas.

Try out the latest Oakley goggles featuring Prizm Lens Technology and see what you’ve been missing at Gondola #1, Lion’s Head and Eagle’s Nest Gondolas. Hot Chocolate Bar: Warm up at our hot chocolate bar and hit the Vail Oakley Retail store to catch your custom photo for your IG and get your exclusive Oakley Tee customized as a gift with purchase .

Warm up at our hot chocolate bar and hit the Vail Oakley Retail store to catch your custom photo for your IG and get your exclusive Oakley Tee customized as a gift with purchase Oakley Product: Oakley’s top-selling performance goggles and eyewear, including the Prizm Snow Lens, will be available for purchase in all Vail Resort shops. Oakley is the official helmet and goggle partner of Vail Resorts’ Vail.

WHO: Oakley is a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness. A heritage rooted in snow, Oakley and Vail will provide a series of on and off-hill events that extend across sport, art, music, and culture. Oakley will offer exclusive opportunities for consumers and athletes to experience the latest lineup of snow products.

WHEN: December 9 – 12, 2021

WHERE: Vail Mountain