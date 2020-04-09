Nursing in Vail Valley: Everything you need to know

If you want to give back to your local community and ensure that your career can make a difference to others, you should consider a career in nursing. Whether you believe that nursing is a vocation, or you simply want to help other people, taking up the nursing profession in Colorado can be a fulfilling and meaningful career choice. If you are thinking about becoming a nurse in the Vail Valley, here is everything that you need to know.

How do you become a nurse in Colorado?

There are currently 61,000 licensed nurses in Colorado.

Firstly, to become a nurse in Colorado, you need to acquire the right qualifications to be able to apply for job positions. The basic qualifications that you need are a 4-year BA in nursing or a 2-year associate degree which can help you to achieve your goals through a slightly different pathway. Once you have studied for a qualification in nursing and have gained some practical experience, you may also want to consider taking a Master’s or a degree to become a DNP nurse executive. This will allow you to gain more responsibility by opening up leadership positions and will also ensure that you can continue to progress in your career without issues with education barriers.

American Nursing Association photo.

Then, once you have achieved these qualifications, you need to apply to the state board of nursing to obtain a nursing license. Gaining a license will include taking the NCLEX-PN examination. You should be aware that the Colorado Board of Nursing manages all of the licensed nurses within the state, and they will be able to award you with your license once you have passed the correct examinations to prove your expertise.

To find a job as a nurse, there are a variety of options available to you. These include:

Using a specialist nursing and midwifery job website

Attend nursing conferences and networking events

Finding an internship or work experience

Joining a nursing association

Use a recruitment agency which specializes in nursing

What opportunities are there for nurses in Vail Valley?

There are excellent opportunities for nurses in the Vail Valley and within the rest of Colorado due to a significant shortage of nurses. Although nursing shortages are a problem throughout the rest of the USA, this is a particular problem for states such as Colorado, whose population is expected to grow exponentially for the foreseeable future, and which also has an aging population. Not only this, but the average age of the current nursing workforce is close to retirement age, meaning that a decline in working nursing professionals is expected in the near future. Although this is an issue for the state, this means that there is an incredible amount of opportunity for any individuals who want to work as a nurse within Colorado.

Not only this but due to the tourist-focused nature of ski resorts like those in Vail Valley, there is a strong demand for travel nurses and seasonal nurses who can work within the resorts during the winter months. Vacation sports like skiing can be incredibly dangerous. So many resorts hire their own nurses, or the hospitals nearby often look for extra nurses to cope with an influx of new cases during the high season. This can be an excellent option if you have only just graduated, or if you are from another state or area in Colorado and are looking to travel while you earn.

There are many employers that you can work as a nurse in Colorado. You should think carefully before choosing the options that best suits your expertise and interests, as well as the choice that you believe most suits your lifestyle and any other commitments which you have. The options available to nurses include:

Hospitals and clinics

Nursing homes

Travel nursing agencies and vacation resorts

Local government agencies

Insurance providers

Rehabilitation centers

Why should you become a nurse?

There are many benefits to becoming a nurse, and one of the main reasons that many people feel an affinity for nursing is their continued ability to give back to the community that they have grown up in. For instance, many nurses volunteer to teach the local community about staying healthy, such as through talks in educational facilities, and you may also be called upon to host screenings at events in your local area. Not only this, but your increasing commitment to caring for the sick in your community can improve the other local residents’ quality of life.

If you are looking to take on a meaningful role where you will be playing an active part in an essential sector, nursing might be right for you. In fact, it has been found that those in the healthcare profession, such as doctors and surgeons, have higher job satisfaction. Unlike jobs in offices and factories, which can sometimes be perceived by employees as lacking urgency or importance, being a nurse will introduce you to new challenges and situations every day, allowing you to keep learning throughout your career and immediately be able to see the positive impact that you are making on others.

You should also consider becoming a nurse in Colorado because it ranks only 15th in the best states for nurses, with these scores encompassing factors such as a positive work environment, competition for jobs in the area, and the opportunities that are available to you as a registered nurse. Not only this but if your salary is one of your priorities when you are looking for a job, Colorado ranks 11th in the states with the best pay for nurses, with the average income reaching over $95,000.

Becoming a nurse in Colorado will allow you to make a positive impact on the state throughout your lifetime. This means that you can both give back to your community and help to relieve the nursing shortage within the state. Whether you want to become a travel nurse or work at a local hospital, there is a wealth of opportunities in Colorado that you can use to build a meaningful career for yourself throughout your working lifetime.