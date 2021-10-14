New snow has Colorado ski areas gearing up for 2021-22 season

It’s been a snowy fall week in Colorado, with Eagle and Summit County ski resorts cranking up snow guns and Wolf Creek in southern Colorado announcing plans to open this weekend. After a warming and drying trend over the coming weekend, forecasters are calling for another shot of snow early next week.

Fall at Vail (Vail Mountain Facebook).

“Wednesday was cloudy with snow showers. Now on Thursday, we’ll see snow from midday through Thursday night with 2-5 inches across central and northern mountains and up to 8 inches in spots,” meteorologist Joel Gratz of Opensnow.com wrote Thursday. “Friday will be dry and chilly with good snowmaking potential. Saturday through Monday will be dry and warmer, then snow will likely return from Monday night through Tuesday.”

As far as Vail Resorts Epic Pass ski areas go, Keystone is planning to open limited terrain this month, and Vail has scheduled an early Friday, Nov. 12 opening (the same day as Breckenridge) to take advantage of its new snowmaking system (weather permitting). Beaver Creek still plans to open its usual Wednesday (Nov. 24) before Thanksgiving.

Here’s the press release from Wolf Creek on its weekend opening:

Saturday, October 16th, and Sunday, October 17th, Wolf Creek will open the Nova Lift and Lynx Lift from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Grooming is taking place with Mountain Operations evaluating Treasure and Bonanza terrain. Please check back for updates as the weekend approaches.

The Upper Lodge will be open serving a delicious, but limited menu. Pathfinder Bar, Ski Rental and Boarder Dome will be open. Ski School will be available with Private Lessons. Face coverings will be required in all indoor public settings. A full 2021-22 COVID-19 Operating Plan can be found on here.

Wolf Creek will then reopen weekends until Mother Nature comes again with a new venue.

WolfCreekSki.com is under construction. The new WolfCreekSki.com will debut later this fall, mid-November. Information is being updated as it is finalized. Season Passes and Lift Tickets are updated for the 2021-2022 ski season.

Wolf Creek is taking applications for several departments including retail, lifts, food and beverage, ski school and ticket office. Please check out the Employment Page to download an application.

