New Atlanta, Chicago flights to serve Eagle County Regional Airport this summer

Eagle County Tuesday issued the following press release on new Atlanta and Chicago flights this summer servicing the Eagle County Regional Airport:

Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) and the EGE Air Alliance are pleased to announce increased service beginning this summer. The changes are as follows:

-For the first time in EGE history, Delta Air Lines will be offering daily, non-stop service to Atlanta, GA (ATL) this summer. This flight will operate on a 757 aircraft daily beginning June 5. The flight will depart ATL at 5:55 p.m. and land in EGE at 7:30 p.m.; and depart EGE at 7:30 a.m. and land in ATL at 12:38 p.m. This new service offers one-stop connectivity from Vail to over 200 domestic and international destinations. Passengers may book at www.delta.com.

-American Airlines will offer new non-stop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) this summer, in addition to their year-round non-stop Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) flights. The ORD non-stop flights will be offered daily starting June 3 and will operate on A319 aircraft. ORD flight will depart from Chicago at 9:50 a.m. and land in EGE at 11:47 a.m., as well as depart EGE at 1:50 p.m. and arrive in ORD at 5:45 p.m. Passengers may book at www.aa.com.

-United Airlines continues to offer daily service to Denver International Airport year-round.

“This is great news for our community, as our airlines partners continue to build their year-round service at the Eagle County Regional Airport,” said David Reid, Director of Aviation. “It is a testament to our growing and dynamic community, and our airline partners’ commitment to serve it. It is likely we can expect this trend of additional summer service to continue if the community utilizes this new service.”

“Eagle County Regional Airport is a vital component of our community and our local economy,” said Chris Romer, President and CEO of Vail Valley Partnership. “Expanded service to Dallas and new service to the hub markets of Chicago and Atlanta during the summer season not only benefits our tourism economy, but it is a huge benefit to our local residents. EGE is our community’s airport, and it has never been as accessible to our residents as it will be this summer. We are excited to welcome our airline partners, second homeowners, and visitors from these markets and beyond. And we encourage our local community to FlyVail.”

For EGE’s complete flight schedule, visit www.flyvail.com.