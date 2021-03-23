Neguse on Boulder: ‘We must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform’

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat who represents Vail, issued the following statement Monday night after the murder of 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, at a King Soopers store in Boulder:

“Today’s events are simply devastating. Like my fellow Coloradans, my heart is heavy, in grief and in anguish. Andrea and I are heartbroken, and we are praying tonight for our entire community in Boulder — for the victims and their families—including a police officer who tragically lost their life in the line of duty— for the survivors, for the frontline grocery store employees, and for the brave first responders and local law enforcement whose heroism truly saved lives. And we offer our heartfelt condolences to the many families mourning their loved ones. The loss of life is truly heartbreaking and unimaginable.

I’ve lived in Boulder County for nearly two decades. My wife was born in Boulder. And we both know this — our community is strong, it is kind, and it is resilient, and we will come together and support each other during this tragedy. In the difficult days ahead, I will continue to work with law enforcement and state authorities to ensure they have the resources they need, and we stand ready to assist our community in this moment of tremendous sadness. Our office is available to provide resources and answer questions, and we encourage our constituents to utilize the mental health resources available in Boulder County, including those detailed below. You can also learn more about these resources by contacting our office: (303) 335-1045. We are with you as we heal together from this tragedy.

While there is still a lot we do not yet know, one thing is very clear — tragic incidents of gun violence have plagued our country for far too long.

Twenty-one years ago, as a young student in Douglas County, I joined many Coloradans in weeping for the victims of the terrible massacre at Columbine High ten minutes from my high school. Two years ago, I felt the fear that so many Coloradans experienced learning of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, where my niece — a kindergartner — was locked down, as we all wept at the tragic loss of life. And tonight, I weep for the families of my constituents, who have tragically lost their lives in yet another mass shooting.

Enough is enough.

Americans should feel safe in their grocery stores. They should feel safe in their schools, their movie theaters and in their communities. While Congress dithers on enacting meaningful gun violence prevention measures, Americans — and Coloradans — are being murdered before our very eyes — day after day, year after year.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There are steps we can take — and must take — to protect our community; common-sense, broadly supported proposals that will save lives. If we are truly invested in saving lives, then we must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform. The time for inaction is over.”