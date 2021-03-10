Neguse votes to pass American Rescue Plan to combat COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose 2nd Congressional District includes the eastern third of Eagle County, issued the press release below on Wednesday after voting to approve the popular $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican whose 3rd Congressional District includes the eastern two-thirds of Eagle County, voted against the bill, which passed with only Democratic votes. Boebert did not immediately issue a statement or press release on her no vote. Instead, Boebert is once again drawing national criticism for an ad attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that ends with a gun firing and being cocked.

Here’s the press release from Neguse on the American Rescue Plan:

Today, Congressman Joe Neguse helped usher the American Rescue Plan to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. The package would provide robust COVID-19 relief to put shots in the arms of Americans, get kids back in the classroom, put money in the pockets of Americans and put people back to work.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

“As the pandemic continues to take lives and hurt Coloradans’ livelihoods, providing robust economic relief is our number one priority,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “The American Rescue Plan will help us crush the virus, return children safely to the classroom, get vaccines to the people, put dollars into families’ pockets and put people back to work. The plan will mount a national vaccination program that includes setting up community vaccination sites nationwide. It will deliver immediate relief to working families bearing the brunt of the crisis through $1,400 checks for Americans, direct housing and nutrition assistance and it will provide crucial support for the hardest-hit small businesses through EIDL grants, expanded Payroll Protection Program eligibility and more. When America is hurting, we cannot turn our backs. This plan will address both the public health and economic needs produced by this crisis and ensure we are answering the many devastating impacts our communities have witnessed over the last year—feeding hungry kids and families, supporting workers who have been laid off and businesses who are struggling and providing the necessary infrastructure to get Americans vaccinated and our economy reopened as quickly as is safe.”

The American Rescue Plan will:

Put shots in the arms of Americans, by initiating aggressive action to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations and contain the virus, including providing $20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 vaccination program;

by initiating aggressive action to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations and contain the virus, including providing $20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 vaccination program; Provide the resources needed to allow schools to safely re-open; Colorado will receive $1.2 billion in emergency relief for K-12 schools, $495 million for higher education, and $466 million for child care.

Provide immediate economic relief for Americans hit hardest, by:

o Sending $1,400 direct payments to working families;

o Expanding the child tax credit to cut childhood poverty in half;

o Expanding unemployment benefits, extending and increasing the Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit; and extending the Critical Pandemic UI Programs,

o Expanding health coverage and lowering Americans’ health care costs;

o Providing funds for emergency rental assistance and to help homeowners struggling to afford their housing due to the pandemic;

o Supporting solutions for Americans experiencing homelessness; and

o Making key investments in food security, by expanding SNAP and WIC.

Put people back to work and support the hardest hit small businesses, by; Providing increased Paycheck Protection Program Funding, EIDL Grants, and creating a Restaurant Revitalization Fund; Providing support for first responders and essential workers; Improving worker safety and workers’ compensation coverage; And supporting veterans and servicemembers.



The bill would provide long-overdue relief for state and local governments, a provision Congressman Neguse has been advocating for since last April. Colorado would receive $6 billion in direct state and local funding under the plan.

Local governments in the 2nd Congressional District would receive the following approximate funds under the bill:

Boulder County: $63 million, City of Boulder: $20.5 million Jamestown: $50,000 Lafayette: $6.5 million Nederland: $330,000

Broomfield County: $14 million City of Broomfield: $7 million

Clear Creek County: $2 million Central City: $170,000 Idaho Springs: $380,000 Georgetown: $240,000

Eagle County: $11 million Avon: $1,397,340 Town of Eagle: $1.5 million Minturn: $250,000 Vail: $1.1 million

Gilpin County: $1 million Black Hawk: $30,000

Grand County: $3 million Fraser: $280,000 Granby: $460,000 Grand Lake: $110,000 Winter Park: $230,000

Jefferson County: $113 million

Larimer County: $69 million Fort Collins: $27.5 million Loveland: $9.5 million Berthoud: $1.9 million Estes Park: $1.3 million

Park County: $4 million

Summit County: $6 million Breckenridge: $1 million Dillon: $210,000 Silverthorne: $1 million Telluride $530,000



For a full list of projected funds for Colorado cities and counties see here.