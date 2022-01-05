Neguse to welcome Biden on Friday for tour of Marshall Fire areas

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose district includes Vail and eastern Eagle County, will host President Joe Biden Friday during a tour of the Marshall Fire area southeast of Boulder that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes on Dec. 30. Neguse issued the following press statement on Wednesday:

Congressman Joe Neguse will join Colorado Governor Jared Polis in hosting President Joe Biden in Boulder County on Friday to tour the Marshall Fire damage and discuss urgently needed federal support. Over the weekend, Congressman Neguse worked with the Biden Administration and FEMA to secure an expedited Major Disaster Declaration to provide recovery funds to local communities. In particular, Congressman Neguse advocated for Individual Assistance to be included in the Declaration, providing direct reimbursement to impacted community members.



“This week, many in the Boulder County community–throughout Superior and Louisville– are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We cannot expect our communities to bear the burden of this disaster on their own. We must bring the full force of the federal government to bear as our communities work to rebuild and recover. I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength.”



For Marshall Fire Resources, visit Neguse.House.Gov/Marshall-Fire-Resources. For assistance replacing lost documents or navigating federal benefits contact Congressman Neguse’s office at: (303) 335-1045.