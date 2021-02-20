Neguse statement on immigration reform bill U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat who represents the eastern third of Eagle County in Congress, recently issued the following statement on his role in crafting comprehensive immigration reform legislation:

Washington D.C.—Today, Congressman Joe Neguse joined House Democrats and President Joe Biden in unveiling the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, robust immigration legislation which will provide a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and undocumented immigrants, keep families together, prioritize refugee integration, support asylum seekers and grow our economy.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

“Today the Biden Administration and Congress are taking a critical step to reform our immigration system, keep families and communities safe and ensure humane immigration practices moving forward,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “As a son of immigrants, I am proud to support these critical reforms. Congress and the Biden Administration are declaring a new era for our nation, one that honors our legacy as a nation of immigrants, that respects our common humanity and dignity and will grow our economy by providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants currently in the U.S., who are living in the shadows. The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 will improve our immigration courts and remove the backlogs that have left far too many in limbo, will provide a pathway to citizenship for thousands of Dreamers, will keep families together, promote refugee integration, support asylum seekers across the hemisphere and grow our economy. I’m grateful for Congresswoman Sanchez’s and President Biden’s leadership on this critical issue and proud to join my colleagues as we introduce this proposal in the House today, and work to make immigration reform a reality.”