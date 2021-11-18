Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Neguse condemns ‘political violence’ in censure of Gosar as Boebert offers up a religious slur

By
November 17, 2021, 5:12 pm

The two members of Congress whose districts include parts of Eagle County split Wednesday on whether it’s acceptable to post a video threat against another member of Congress or the president.

Joe Neguse

“Today I voted to censure Rep. [Paul] Gosar,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose 2nd District includes the eastern third of the county around Vail. “Violent threats and normalizing political violence must have no place in the U.S. House. Period.”

Gosar, an Arizona Republican who spoke at a Jan. 6 rally with former President Donald Trump before a mob then stormed the U.S. Capitol, last week tweeted and later removed an altered Japanese anime video showing his face on a character killing U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The video also had the face of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on a character attacking President Joe Biden. Boebert, a Silt Republican whose 3rd Congressional District includes the western two-thirds of Eagle County, voted not to censure Gosar.

The censure was approved by a largely party-line vote of 223-207-1, with just two Republicans – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – voting for censure of Gosar, who was also stripped of his committee assignments.

Boebert, who on Jan. 6 tweeted “Today is 1776” and later tweeted about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, did not disavow or in any way condemn Gosar’s violent video containing her image, tweeting instead, “Since Pelosi wants to talk about the inappropriate actions of members, shall we…,” followed by a video of her floor speech from Wednesday.

Lauren Boebert

In Wednesday’s speech she aimed a religious slur at fellow House member, using the term “Jihad Squad.”

Boebert recently urged retaliation against fellow Republicans who voted to approve the bipartisan infrastructure bill that some of them helped draft. Thirteen GOP House members and 19 GOP Senators helped pass the bill, but some are now receiving death threats.

Boebert voted against the measure, which will provide billions in funding for transportation, water, broadband and energy projects across the state and in her Western Slope district.

All three Colorado Republicans voted against the measure, with the four Democrats voting in favor of it. The same 4-3 split occurred in the Gosar censure vote.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

David O. Williams

Managing Editor at RealVail
David O. Williams is the editor and co-founder of RealVail.com and has had his awarding-winning work (see About Us) published in more than 75 newspapers and magazines around the world, including 5280 Magazine, American Way Magazine (American Airlines), the Anchorage Daily News (Alaska), the Anchorage Daily Press (Alaska), Aspen Daily News, Aspen Journalism, the Aspen Times, Beaver Creek Magazine, the Boulder Daily Camera, the Casper Star Tribune (Wyoming), the Chicago Tribune, Colorado Central Magazine, the Colorado Independent (formerly Colorado Confidential), Colorado Politics (formerly the Colorado Statesman), Colorado Public News, the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Colorado Springs Independent, the Colorado Statesman (now Colorado Politics), the Colorado Times Recorder, the Cortez Journal, the Craig Daily Press, the Curry Coastal Pilot (Oregon), the Daily Trail (Vail), the Del Norte Triplicate (California), the Denver Daily News, the Denver Gazette, the Denver Post, the Durango Herald, the Eagle Valley Enterprise, the Eastside Journal (Bellevue, Washington), ESPN.com, Explore Big Sky (Mont.), the Fort Morgan Times (Colorado), the Glenwood Springs Post-Independent, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, the Greeley Tribune, the Huffington Post, the King County Journal (Seattle, Washington), the Kingman Daily Miner (Arizona), KUNC.org (northern Colorado), LA Weekly, the Las Vegas Sun, the Leadville Herald-Democrat, the London Daily Mirror, the Moab Times Independent (Utah), the Montgomery Journal (Maryland), the Montrose Daily Press, The New York Times, the Parent’s Handbook, Peaks Magazine (now Epic Life), People Magazine, Powder Magazine, the Pueblo Chieftain, PT Magazine, the Rio Blanco Herald Times (Colorado), Rocky Mountain Golf Magazine, the Rocky Mountain News, RouteFifty.com (formerly Government Executive State and Local), the Salt Lake Tribune, SKI Magazine, Ski Area Management, SKIING Magazine, the Sky-Hi News, the Steamboat Pilot & Today, the Sterling Journal Advocate (Colorado), the Summit Daily News, United Hemispheres (United Airlines), Vail/Beaver Creek Magazine, Vail en Español, Vail Health Magazine, Vail Valley Magazine, the Vail Daily, the Vail Trail, Westword (Denver), Writers on the Range and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Williams is also the founder, publisher and editor of RealVail.com and RockyMountainPost.com.

One Response to Neguse condemns ‘political violence’ in censure of Gosar as Boebert offers up a religious slur

  1. Jen Rogus Reply

    November 17, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    She embarrasses herself every single time she opens her mouth. I hope she gets sued by Congresswoman Omar, or better, censured herself. I guess that she forgot that her own husband, who exposed himself to teenage girls, is a perpetrator of domestic violence and Lord knows what else, made nearly $1 million because of HER own position. Madam Secretary of State was not wrong when she called people like her a basket of deplorables. #ColoradoCringes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *