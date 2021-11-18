Neguse condemns ‘political violence’ in censure of Gosar as Boebert offers up a religious slur

The two members of Congress whose districts include parts of Eagle County split Wednesday on whether it’s acceptable to post a video threat against another member of Congress or the president.

Joe Neguse

“Today I voted to censure Rep. [Paul] Gosar,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose 2nd District includes the eastern third of the county around Vail. “Violent threats and normalizing political violence must have no place in the U.S. House. Period.”

Gosar, an Arizona Republican who spoke at a Jan. 6 rally with former President Donald Trump before a mob then stormed the U.S. Capitol, last week tweeted and later removed an altered Japanese anime video showing his face on a character killing U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

The video also had the face of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert on a character attacking President Joe Biden. Boebert, a Silt Republican whose 3rd Congressional District includes the western two-thirds of Eagle County, voted not to censure Gosar.

The censure was approved by a largely party-line vote of 223-207-1, with just two Republicans – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – voting for censure of Gosar, who was also stripped of his committee assignments.

Boebert, who on Jan. 6 tweeted “Today is 1776” and later tweeted about the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, did not disavow or in any way condemn Gosar’s violent video containing her image, tweeting instead, “Since Pelosi wants to talk about the inappropriate actions of members, shall we…,” followed by a video of her floor speech from Wednesday.

Lauren Boebert

In Wednesday’s speech she aimed a religious slur at fellow House member, using the term “Jihad Squad.”

Boebert recently urged retaliation against fellow Republicans who voted to approve the bipartisan infrastructure bill that some of them helped draft. Thirteen GOP House members and 19 GOP Senators helped pass the bill, but some are now receiving death threats.

Boebert voted against the measure, which will provide billions in funding for transportation, water, broadband and energy projects across the state and in her Western Slope district.

All three Colorado Republicans voted against the measure, with the four Democrats voting in favor of it. The same 4-3 split occurred in the Gosar censure vote.