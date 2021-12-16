Neguse lauds more than $700 million in funds from bipartisan infrastructure bill

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat whose district includes the eastern third of Eagle County, on Thursday issued the following press release on more than $700 million in federal funding flowing into Colorado for roads and bridges as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed earlier this year:

Rep. Joe Neguse

Today, Rep. Joe Neguse announced that Colorado will receive $716,509,999 in new federal funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying jobs for Coloradans improving roads and bridges across the state. This is the first round of funding under the five years of federal investment in Colorado highways authorized by this new law.

“With this new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re putting Coloradans to work rebuilding roads and bridges in communities across the state,” said Rep. Joe Neguse. “These federal dollars represent a strong first step toward strengthening our state’s essential infrastructure – and with them, we’ll cut down commute times, help small businesses get goods to market and keep travelers safe on our roads.”

The historic and bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Biden on November 15th, secured new federal funding for highway and bridge repair for communities across the nation. The funds, administered by the Federal-aid Highway Program, can be used for the construction, reconstruction or improvement.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Colorado a C- grade on its Infrastructure Report Card, finding many deficiencies that require immediate attention. With this funding – and more to come – the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create good-paying union jobs strengthening this crippled infrastructure.

“Thanks to the bold leadership of President Biden and House Democrats, we are already seeing the tangible impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in communities across Colorado,” continued Rep. Joe Neguse. “I was proud to vote for this historic legislation – which will make a tremendous difference in the lives of Coloradans – and I look forward to seeing more federal funding flow into our communities.”