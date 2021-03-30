Neguse details local impact of American Rescue Plan

The office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Vail as part of the 2nd Congressional District, issued the following press release Tuesday detailing the local impact of the American Rescue Plan:

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

Washington, D.C. — Today, Congressman Joe Neguse, announced estimated funds to be allocated to Eagle County from the American Rescue Plan, comprehensive COVID-19 relief legislation which was signed by President Biden on March 11th, 2021. Eagle County is set to receive $11 million in direct stabilization funds from the bill, with Vail receiving an additional $1.1 million, Avon an additional $1.3 million, the town of Eagle an additional $1.5 million and Minturn $250,000. Coloradans, including dependents, will also receive $1,400 stimulus checks, an extension in unemployment benefits until September 6, and an expanded Child Tax Credit through the legislation. The American Rescue Plan also expands the Economic Disaster Injury Loan (EIDL) and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) programs and invests funds in a Restaurant Revitalization Fund to help local businesses in Eagle, and elsewhere weather the economic impacts of the pandemic. For more on these programs, and for details on applying visit SBA.gov.

“In April, I introduced legislation to ensure that every local city and county in Colorado had the relief funds they needed to weather the pandemic,” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “This proposal was built out of conversations with Mayors and County Commissioners across our state whose local budgets had been gutted by the pandemic and resulting expenses. After months of advocacy, our proposal for direct local stabilization funds was included in the American Rescue Plan and signed into law by President Biden. Our cities and towns have been knocked down by this pandemic, and we cannot expect them to weather this storm alone. These funds will provide critical relief to towns and counties across Colorado to ensure they can continue vital government operations, and keep their residents safe.”

For a full list of projected funds for Colorado cities and counties see here.

For a full list of projected funds for Colorado school districts see here.

The American Rescue Plan will:

Put shots in the arms of Americans, by initiating aggressive action to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations and contain the virus, including providing $20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 vaccination program;

by initiating aggressive action to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations and contain the virus, including providing $20 billion to establish a national COVID-19 vaccination program; Provide the resources needed to allow schools to safely re-open; Colorado will receive $1.2 billion in emergency relief for K-12 schools, $495 million for higher education, $466 million for child care;

Provide immediate economic relief for Americans hit hardest by:

o Sending $1,400 direct payments to working families;

o Expanding the child tax credit and cut childhood poverty in half;

o Expanding unemployment benefits, extending and increasing the Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit; and extending the Critical Pandemic UI Programs,

o Expanding health coverage and lowering Americans’ health care costs;

o Providing funds for emergency rental assistance and to help homeowners struggling to afford their housing due to the pandemic;

o Supporting solutions for Americans experiencing homelessness; and

o Making key investments in food security, by expanding SNAP and WIC.