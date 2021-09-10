Widgetized Section

Neguse campaigns on facing Boebert, who accuses independent commission of bias

By
September 10, 2021, 12:54 pm

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is raising campaign funds based on the possibility he’ll be running against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert when an independent redistricting commission finalizes new maps for Colorado’s eight U.S. House districts for the 2022 election cycle.

“Colorado’s redistricting commission just came out with its proposed new lines for our congressional district, and here’s the bottom line: Under this new map, Lauren Boebert and I reside in the same district,” the Neguse campaign said in an email blast to Dem donors this week. “There’s now a real possibility we’ll be going head-to-head in next year’s midterm elections. And with National Republicans already targeting [Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s] seat, this is an opportunity for them to double down on their efforts to flip Colorado, so we’re counting on your support.”

Joe Neguse

The email goes on to describe the philosophical differences between the Democrat Neguse — a Lafayette (near Boulder) liberal — and the Republican Boebert, an extreme right gun enthusiast and fossil-fuel cheerleader who lives in the Garfield County town of Silt. The latest proposed map would put Silt in Neguse’s 2nd Congressional District that includes Boulder.

“Needless to say, the contrast between Lauren Boebert and me could not be clearer,” the Neguse email continues. “She rejected the results of the 2020 election, and voted against the expanded Child Tax Credit that has helped over one million Colorado children. We can’t let her win this seat, and we can’t let our guard down when it comes to defending our Democratic majority in Congress and continuing to deliver for Coloradans.”

Boebert said on Twitter that she’ll run in the 3rd Congressional District regardless of the final redistricting maps (by law, congressional candidates do not have to reside in the district they’re running to represent). She also took to Twitter to inaccurately accuse the non-partisan redistricting commission of purposefully putting her in a district that leans Democrat (CD2) instead of the Republican-leaning CD3:

“Redistricting update: First it was adding part of Boulder, now it’s all of Boulder,” Boebert tweeted. “The Dems are so worried about me I suspect the next redistricting map will include Berkeley, California, too. Don’t worry rural Colorado, I got your back!”

Lauren Boebert

The latest maps, likely to be revised yet again before being finalized for 2022, have Eagle County entirely in CD3 instead of the current split that has the eastern third of the county, including Vail, in Neguse’s CD2, and the western two-thirds in Boebert’s CD3.

Boebert did not win Eagle County in 2020; nor did she win her home Garfield County. What put her over the top in her 6-point victory over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush was a nearly 28-point margin in Mesa County (Grand Junction) and narrower-than-expected 2-point loss to Mitsch Bush in Pueblo County.

Arch-conservative Mesa County has been embroiled in a state and federal investigation of its election procedures following the possibly illegal actions of its Republican county clerk, Tina Peters.

David O. Williams

