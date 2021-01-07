Neguse calls for Trump’s removal after president, Boebert stoked unrest

Congress, despite being delayed for hours and physically threatened by an angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday at the behest of President Donald Trump, certified Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who was part of Wednesday’ House reponse team during unfounded and outright fabricated Republican accusations of widespread election faud, is calling for Trump’s removal from office — a growing push that now includes Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kingzinger of Illinois and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat who used to represent the Vail area in Congress, issued a joint statement with U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who heads up the Colorado Republican Party:

“In America, we hold free, fair, and secure elections and we honor the outcome. We respect the rule of law and an assault on our democratic republic is an assault on all of us who believe in our constitution and what makes our country extraordinary. We respect the peaceful transition of power. The alarming scenes that are unfolding in Washington are something you might expect to see in countries far from our shores, not in our nation’s capitol, and certainly not in the hallowed halls or on the floor of Congress. We are relieved that Colorado’s federal delegation is safe. We all must step up to protect the institutions of our republic, free and fair elections, and the rule of law.”

Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat who replaced Polis in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District — which includes the eastern third of Eagle County – is calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Here’s his full statement:

Washington D.C.—Congressman Joe Neguse issued the following statement [Wednesday's] events at the United States Capitol:

“Today was a very dark and difficult day for our country and for our Republic. The seat of our nation’s government was breached in a violent attack incited by the President of the United States and fueled by baseless claims from some of my Republican colleagues in Congress.

“Let me be clear. This violence was an assault on our very democracy. In the United States of America, this is not how we settle political disputes. In the United States, we respect the rule of law. We accept the results of free and fair elections. We do not ignore the will of the voters and attempt to install a preferred candidate into power.

“Today’s events are the direct result of violent rhetoric perpetrated by the highest levels of our government, harmful efforts to spread misinformation and lies told to the American people about the validity of November’s elections. Along with several of my colleagues I have sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence calling for him to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office. The President’s efforts over the last few weeks to overturn the results of the election and misinform the American people and his role in today’s events cannot go without consequence. He is not fit to execute the duties of the President any longer.

“While the division and violence evidenced today are deeply troubling, I am confident that our Republic will endure.

“This evening, the House and Senate reconvened to finish our work and complete our duty to the American people. As the United States Congress we will not be intimidated. We will always fulfill our oath to the constitution.

“We are committed to ensuring the will of the American people is defended and that our democracy is preserved.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents most of Colorado’s Western Slope and the western two-thirds of Colorado, tweeted “the violence we saw today is inexcusable,” but she was one of the House members objecting to free and fair elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania that selected Biden as the next president. Boebert, arguably, helped incite Wednesday’s attack.

In late December, Boebert tweeted, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump” and then on Wednesday morning before the attack tweeted, “Today is 1776.”