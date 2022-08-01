National Night Out event set for Tuesday in Vail and across Eagle County

The Town of Vail last week issued the following press release on the annual National Night Out Event scheduled for Tuesday in Vail and throughout Eagle County:

The Vail Police Department is inviting community members to join them for the annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Residents in neighborhoods throughout Vail, Eagle County and across the nation are urged to participate and spend the evening outside with friends and neighbors.

Vail’s event will be taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 3 in West Vail, located at 2399 N. Frontage Rd. West and will include a free barbeque and kids activities.

Vail residents are also encouraged to bring their bicycles, or a photo of their bicycle’s serial number, to register them with the Vail Police Department. Bicycle registration aids in the recovery of lost or stolen bicycles.



With outreach activities also planned in Avon, Edwards, Gypsum and Basalt, the National Night Out event, now in its 38th year, is intended to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

For more information, contact Vail Police Officer Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2200 or Gschwartz@vailgov.com.