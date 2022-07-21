Murder trial of Alaska extreme skier Cummings moved to November

The trial for accused murderer and big-mountain ski legend Dean Cummings has been moved to November, according to prosecutors and his defense attorney.

Dean Cummings booking photo.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 9, Cummings’ trial in Bernalillo District Court in New Mexico will now start jury selection on Nov. 1, according to court records.

An assistant district attorney in the Sandoval County Office of the Thirteenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office told RealVail.com this week, following a pre-trial hearing, that “the parties requested additional time to prepare for trial. This is a case with a lot of moving parts.”

Cummings’ defense attorney confirmed the trial has been moved to November.

Cummings — a former U.S. Freestyle Ski Team member from New Mexico who went on to win the World Extreme Skiing Championships, star in numerous ski films and pioneer the heliskiing industry in Alaska — faces a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 29, 2020 shooting death of Guillermo Arriola.

Cummings also faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of concealing his identity.

A judge in February of 2021 found Cummings competent to stand trial for murder and tentatively set his trial for January of this year.

David O. Williams of RealVail.com may be called as a witness at trial following his jailhouse phone interview with Cummings in April of 2020.