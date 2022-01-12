Mountain lion euthanized in Vail after entering lodging properties

The town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on a mountain lion in and around several lodging properties that had to be euthanized by wildlife officials due to its emaciated condition:

On Jan. 8, the Vail Police Department responded to two separate instances of a single mountain lion observed in and near several resort properties in the Lionshead village area.

The mountain lion entered the main lobby of a condominium property, where officers were able to confine it to a secure area of the hotel in cooperation with property management. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded and were able to successfully dart and immobilize the mountain lion. Unfortunately, officers discovered the mountain lion was severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans. As a result the animal was euthanized.

The Vail Police Department would like to inform guests and residents that this type of behavior from a mountain lion is unusual. While mountain lions are native to Eagle County, they are typically elusive and sightings are rare.

Any wild animal is unpredictable, and guests and residents are asked not to feed, approach or attempt to cage any local wildlife. For further information about living with mountain lions or what to do if you encounter one, please visit the CPW mountain lion information page at https://cpw.state.co.us/lions.

CPW also provides best practices on living with the abundant wildlife native to Colorado. Please visit https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlife.aspx for more information.

Wildlife sightings in the Town of Vail are encouraged to be reported to the Vail Public Safety Communications Center via the non-emergency number, 970-479-2200. Wildlife that poses a threat to humans, livestock or domestic animals should be reported by calling 911. If you have questions, please contact Sgt. Randall Braucht at 970-479-2339, or email at rbraucht@vailgov.com.