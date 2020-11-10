More snow in forecast as Loveland set to open for skiing on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Depending on where you were in the state, Colorado got anywhere between seven and 37inches of snow from a couple of storm systems that rolled through starting on Saturday, and Loveland Ski Area announced on Tuesday it will open for the season starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Snowmaking at Loveland.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both Vail and Beaver Creek received a three-day total of 15 inches of new snow. Arapahoe Basin opened for the season on Monday, Nov. 9, and Loveland joins the fray on Wednesday — its latest opening since they started keeping records in 1979 (see press release below). That makes it four resorts up and running, including Wolf Creek and Keystone.

Breckenridge is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 13, followed by Vail on Friday, Nov. 20, and then Beaver Creek and Crested Butte on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Breck may see another storm for its opening day.

“Our latest round of snow will linger on Tuesday morning ahead of dry and cold conditions through Tuesday night,” Opensnow.com meteorologist Sam Collentine wrote Tuesday morning. “Light snow for the far northern mountains on Wednesday night. Our full attention is now on the upcoming weekend for our next round of snow, though the details remain murky. Dry conditions prevail early next week.”

Now here’s that Loveland press release:

Loveland Ski Area will open for the 2020/21 season on Wednesday, November 11.

“We have been waiting to welcome everyone back to the mountain since our season ended in March and are happy to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” said COO Rob Goodell. “We want to do everything we can to make sure we remain open for the entire season and are counting on everyone to do their part to help keep the season going. Be safe and be smart so we can keep skiing & riding. We invite everyone to come celebrate the start of what is sure to be another great season with us on Wednesday.”

Chet’s Dream will run from 9:00am until 4:00pm on Wednesday and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18 inch base. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run make up this Opening Day run which is over a mile in length and nearly 1,000 vertical feet.

“The cold weather and natural snow we received this weekend was just what our snowmaking team needed to get us ready for opening day,” continued Goodell. “We will put the finishing touches on Home Run and around the base of Chet’s Dream for opening day and then move on to opening additional terrain as quickly as we can.”

Loveland Ski Area opened on October 25 last season.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until Closing Day in early May. Lift operating hours are 9:00am until 4:00pm on weekdays and 8:30am until 4:00pm on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children 6-14. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, lift tickets will only be sold online, in advance at skiloveland.com. Lift tickets will not be sold at the ski area. There will be no Opening Day terrain park.

We place the highest value on the health and safety of our guests and employees, and that will drive our decision making when it comes to the 2020/21 season. We ask all our guests to stay home if they are sick and remind everyone masks and physical distancing will be required at Loveland Ski Area. For a complete list of Loveland’s new policies and procedures for the 2020/2021 season, please go to skiloveland.com/coronavirusupdate