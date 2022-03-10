‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ to be screened March 24 at Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa recently issued the following press release on a screening of the new ski-history documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on March 24:

AVON, Colo. (March 9, 2022) – The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is excited to be hosting a screening of the award-winning new ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Thursday, March 24th.

Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony, the documentary takes you through the 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts as world-class athletes creating an indelible legacy equally matched by their legendary heroism during WWII. Featuring an original scores by composer Carlo Nicolau & Anthony, the 70-minute documentary reveals the trials and tribulations of this heroic collective, consisting of most talented skiers & mountaineers of the day.

“Mission Mt. Mangart” was named the Best Historical Documentary at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival. Open to the public, this event will include a Q&A with Anthony and live entertainment by Denver singer/songwriter Erica Brown.

The screening will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Riverside Ballroom, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids age 5-12. Advanced purchase is required here for adults and here for children.

Proceeds from the evening – which will also feature displays by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and the Vail Valley’s 10th Mountain Whiskey – will benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project.

Anthony serves as the Resident Mountain Historian at The Westin Riverfront. A Colorado native and longtime Vail Valley resident, Anthony spent 28 years as a member of the Warren Miller film team as both a professional skier and host of the nationally-acclaimed film tour. A member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, Anthony is also the creator and co-producer the documentary “Climb to Glory: Legacy of the 10th Mountain Ski Troopers.”

For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit https://riverfrontdining.com/specials/.