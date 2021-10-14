Maya to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with special cocktail, desserts

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa recently issued the following press release on its celebration of Dia De Los Muertos on Tuesday, Nov. 2:

Maya is excited to be joining 30+ Richard Sandoval Hospitality restaurants worldwide to celebrate Día De Los Muertos by serving special cocktail & dessert items until Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.

Día De Los Muertos – or “Day of the Dead” – is a two-day festival originating from Mexico that unfolds in an explosion of color and life-affirming joy aimed at demonstrating love and respect to the past while setting intentions for the future. Central to the campaign is the Marigold, which is traditionally used for “color and smell to help guide the dead” during the holiday.

Located inside The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya will be serving a Marigold Margarita, made with Patrón Reposado, fresh lime juice and a Cempaxúchil marigold syrup. For dessert, enjoy a decadent Pumpkin Bread Cake crafted with caramel “tacha” pumpkin, orange blossom milk, spiced pepitas and topped with cinnamon ice cream.

“Día De Los Muertos is not a Mexican version of Halloween. Though related, the two annual events differ greatly in traditions and tone. Each year in towns and cities throughout Mexico, revelers don makeup and costumes, hold parades, host parties, sing, dance, and make offerings to lost loved ones over the two-day celebration,” said Chef-Restauranteur Richard Sandoval. “This year, I’m inviting guests to taste our marigold-inspired specials and immerse themselves in one of my favorite holidays.”

For more information on Día De Los Muertos at Maya, please visit www.riverfrontdining.com.

Located inside Avon’s award-winning Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Maya pours more than 150 agave-based spirits and house-infused tequilas and features an expansive terrace with stunning Beaver Creek views and outdoor fire pits.